Bengals 3-round mock draft involves team adding secondary help and a WR
Round 2: Pick 52 - JL Skinner, S (Boise State)
With Bates and Bell both potentially leaving this offseason, it'll be important for the Bengals to have another safety to pair with Dax Hill. JL Skinner could be that player for them.
Something that I found intriguing in The Draft Network's write-up on Skinner is that he'd be a great matchup on tight ends. This was Tre Flowers' role in 2021 and we saw him keep Travis Kelce in check but Flowers is also set to hit free agency this offseason.
While the Bengals could opt to use Johnson, the first-round pick, as a safety, drafting Skinner means that they can have another safety alongside Hill. The Bengals spent their first two picks on a safety and cornerback in the previous draft so would it really surprise anyone if they did it again in 2023?