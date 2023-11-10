Bengals 4-round mock draft: Offense gets injection of talent
- The Bengals get a ready-made right tackle replacement
- Florida State running back can be long-term solution
- Nose tackle from National Champions adds bulk in the middle
- Cincy don't have to look far for a new tight end
As the Cincinnati Bengals secured another victory, this time against the Buffalo Bills, their position on the hypothetical draft board continues to drop. That's not something that will worry fans, who are currently more focused on a playoff berth than the position of their draft picks.
That said, as the Bengals fall down the board it introduces a new set of draft prospects for analysis. Now deep into the College Football season, we have a look at a some potential picks the Bengals could make in the first four rounds.
All stats provided by Pro Football Focus.
Round 1 - Pick 24: JC Latham (Offensive Tackle, Alabama)
While the free agency acquisition of Orlando Brown initially rankled with Jonah Williams, it has proved to be the correct decision. The Bengals offensive line is at it's most competent state of any time during Zac Taylor's tenure.
Williams himself has been a big part of that. His adjustment to the right side of the line has been relatively smooth. So much so, that retaining him when he becomes a free agent in the summer could be tricky. After paying Brown, securing Williams on a chunky deal could be difficult.
With that in mind, JC Latham is the selection in this mock draft. Like Williams, Latham is an Alabama alum and despite their difficulties on the offensive line this season, Latham has been stellar. Even though Latham the most gifted lineman, head coach Nick Saban has kept him on the right side so as not to disrupt his level of performance.
That would be no problem for the Bengals who could slot him straight in as a Williams replacement. Hoping to have a cheap partner for Orlando Brown, at least initially.