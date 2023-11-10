Bengals 4-round mock draft: Offense gets injection of talent
- The Bengals get a ready-made right tackle replacement
- Florida State running back can be long-term solution
- Nose tackle from National Champions adds bulk in the middle
- Cincy don't have to look far for a new tight end
Round 2 - Pick 56: Trey Benson (Running Back, Florida State)
The restructure of Joe Mixon's contract means he could remain the Bengals' bell cow through 2024. There is a potential out after this season, per Spotrac, leaving the Bengals with only $2.75 million dead cap.
The Bengals haven't completely ignored life after Mixon. They invested a fifth-round pick in Illinois running back Chase Brown. While he has not yet made an impact, initial reports about him have been bullish.
However, this offense is at its best when the running game is contributing above four yards per carry. Expecting that from a late-round pick is optimistic at best and risky at worst. That's why I have them selecting Florida State's Trey Benson in round 2.
At 6'1" and 223 pounds, Benson has the build to shoulder the load as a primary back. So far in 2023 he is averaging 6.6 yards per carry and has eight touchdowns for the undefeated Seminoles. In what is a down year at the position, Benson is one of the better options.