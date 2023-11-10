Bengals 4-round mock draft: Offense gets injection of talent
- The Bengals get a ready-made right tackle replacement
- Florida State running back can be long-term solution
- Nose tackle from National Champions adds bulk in the middle
- Cincy don't have to look far for a new tight end
Round 3 - Pick 88: Nazir Stackhouse (Defensive Tackle, Georgia)
Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse provided one of the highlight reel moments of last week in College Football. The 6'3", 320 pound lineman came up big with an athletically impressive interception of Missouri's Brady Cook.
Now in his fourth-year for the Bulldogs, Stackhouse has been stuck behind some marquee names in Georgia. Elite players like Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have eaten into Stackhouse's opportunities. While 2023 hasn't been his best year statistically, he continues to shine as a run-stuffing nose tackle.
This isn't a loaded defensive tackle class and ideally the Bengals would be on the lookout for a 3-technique to spell BJ Hill. However, they must also be midful that DJ Reader is approaching free agency. Another big body for a defense that likes to use five man fronts makes sense.
Round 4 - Pick 124: Cade Stover (Tight End, Ohio State)
Up until the victory over Buffalo, tight end had become a major worry for this Bengals offense. However, this week the position group accounted for ten targets, 101 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. That doesn't mean the position no longer needs bolstering but perhaps there are solutions in-house for now.
That's a positive considering outside of Brock Bowers, who is unlikely to drop out fo the top 10, this year's tight end draft class is underwhelming. One name that is likely already very familiar to Bengals scouts is Ohio State's Cade Stover.
Stover has been a regular target for the Buckeyes as they break in new QB Kyle McCord. He has accounted for 429 receiving yards at 15.9 yards per reception. With solid blocking grades to boot, Stover is a solid, all-around prospect. He would represent great value in the fourth round.