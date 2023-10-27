Bengals vs 49ers: Breaking down the announcers for Week 8
Who is on the call for this crucial match-up?
This weekend's match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers is a big one despite the teams playing in different conferences. For the Bengals, they can get over the .500 mark with a win but a loss would drop them back below .500 and would decrease their chances of winning the division drastically.
For the 49ers, they've now dropped two straight games after starting the season 5-0. They've had some major injuries over the past few weeks and we already know that Deebo Samuel will not be playing this week. Brock Purdy might also miss the game after entering concussion protocol midweek. Be that as it may, the Niners are one of the best teams in the league and are hoping to bounce back at home after two weeks on the road.
We already know how big this game is so it's no surprise that it commanded the number one broadcasting crew for CBS.
Bengals vs. 49ers Week 8 announcers
For the first time this season, we'll have the top CBS crew of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson calling a Bengals game. Wolfson confirmed the news on Sunday night.
Bengals fans haven't had this crew call any of their games yet this season but we all knew that it was only a matter of time before we had Nantz and Romo calling a Bengals game while Wolfson patrols the sideline.
This game will dictate how the rest of the Bengals' season goes. A win gets them right back in the division title hunt but a loss might take them out of the running there. A loss doesn't necessarily mean they won't make the playoffs but they'll likely have to do it as a Wild Card squad, especially if the Ravens win their game against the Cardinals.
There's still a ton of the regular season left to play, however, so we'll have to see how the Bengals do against one the NFL's top teams. If they win this week, fans are going to be feeling pretty dang good moving forward.