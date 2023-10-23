Bengals vs. 49ers Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
The Bengals have a chance to get over .500.
The Cincinnati Bengals are fresh off their bye week and will now enter the difficult portion of their regular season schedule. Up first is the San Francisco 49ers, who suffered their first loss of the season in Week 6 against the Browns.
The 49ers might not be the best at anything but they're great in nearly every facet of the game. Brock Purdy rarely makes mistakes, evidenced by his one interception through six games. The Niners offense has the third-most rushing yards per game and their defense is surrendering the third-fewest yards per game, both according to Team Rankings.
Simply put, the Bengals will have their hands full in this one. It'd be a big win for them if they could pull off the upset on the road though, and it'd put them over .500 for the first time this season.
Bengals vs. 49ers game time
With this game taking place on the west coast, the Bengals will play in the later window of games on Sunday, as this match-up will kick off at 4:25 PM EST.
Bengals vs. 49ers location
The Bengals will take the field next week at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Bengals vs. 49ers odds
FanDuel has the 49ers are favored by 5.5 points with a moneyline of -240 and Cincinnati's moneyline sits at +198. The moneyline is set at 45.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. 49ers
This game will air on CBS and can be streamed on YouTube TV or FuboTV. In-market fans can also stream the game on NFL+ but only on mobile devices.
Series history for Bengals vs. 49ers
It's been all 49ers in this series match-up, as they hold a 13-4-0 advantage against the Bengals, according to The Football Database. They've won four of the last five games against the Bengals with the most recent win coming in 2021 when they narrowly escaped then-Paul Brown Stadium with a 26-23 win in overtime.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. 49ers
While we're nearly a week out from the game, as of this writing, the projected forecast in Santa Clara for this game includes a high of 68 degrees with sunny skies, according to The Weather Channel.