Bengals 53-Man Roster Cut Tracker 2023: Live updates and analysis
With the final preseason game in the books, the next step is for the Cincinnati Bengals to trim their roster to 53 players. The deadline to do so is Tuesday, August 29 at 4:00 EST.
The three preseason games should have helped the Bengals decide who they want to keep on their final roster, who they want to stick around on the practice squad, and who they'll be cutting. They made their first cut on Friday before their final preseason game and will now have to cut the rest of their 80+ roster down to just 53 players.
This article will be updated as more cuts come in.
Bengals Roster Cuts Tracker
Tarell Basham: Source
Basham was cut by the team on Friday before the preseason finale. Signed as a free agent in March, Basham spent the 2022 season with two different teams and fans thought he could potentially be a nice depth piece on the defensive line. Unfortunately for him, the team has a lot of depth on the d-line and Basham was injured early in training camp. That led to him getting cut.