Bengals 53-man roster prediction after 2023 minicamp
Who will make the Bengals 53-man roster?
After the 2023 NFL Draft and the last wave of free agent signings, Cincinnati Bengals fans begin to look toward the summer months to try and predict what the final 53-man roster will be.
With roster designations being made on August 29th, here is an initial crack at what position will be slimmed out this coming season.
Quarterbacks (2)
- Joe Burrow
- Trevor Siemian
When recent backup Brandon Allen signed with the San Francisco 49ers, the Bengals' front office opted to bring in the veteran Siemian. After the retirement of Peyton Manning, Siemian solidified himself as a solid backup and mentor in the league.
The Brian Callahan connection is what got him into the door, and although I would have preferred to spend a sixth-round pick on Max Duggan or another young quarterback talent that can be developed, Siemian is a more than capable backup.
Running Backs (4)
- Joe Mixon
- Chase Brown
- Trayveon Williams,
- Chris Evans
The Bengals' front office has made it clear: Joe Mixon is their guy. After a down year and alleged legal issues, Mixon’s future as a Bengal was seemingly uncertain. While the team may move off of him this next season to make room for Burrow and Higgins, Mixon is the RB1 for 2023.
Chase Brown as the RB2 reflects his draft capital, while the front office, and myself, are high on Trayveon Williams. Evans has shown flashes of electricity, but coaches refuse to let him see the field. He appeared to be drafted as Giovani Bernard’s long-term replacement as a pass-catching back, but for some reason unknown to all but coaches, he does not get snaps.