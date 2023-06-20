Bengals 53-man roster prediction after 2023 minicamp
Who will make the Bengals 53-man roster?
Wide Receivers (7)
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Tee Higgins
- Tyler Boyd
- Charlie Jones
- Trenton Irwin
- Stanley Morgan Jr,
- Adrei Iosivas
The big three of Chase, Higgins, and Boyd are the best triumvirate in the league, but Jones will likely get looks early in the season if the team runs four wide receiver sets. Irwin is a fan favorite and showed consistency with a clutch gene this past season. However, that did not save the human highlight reel, Auden Tate, from not making the team just a couple of seasons ago.
Stanley Morgan is a special team and run-blocking stud, but Iosivas is the wildcard. Seven wide receivers are not unheard of, but the big-bodied wide receiver from Princeton, Andre Iosivas, likely would not clear waivers. The Bengals might elect to keep him on the roster for development and go light elsewhere.
Tight End (3)
- Irv Smith Jr.
- Drew Sample
- Devin Asiasi
Like the quarterback room, this position group is set with the current players. I love the Bengals front office grabbing Smith Jr. on the cheap, and Drew Sample is on a one-year prove-it deal. I preferred 2020 UDFA Mitchell Wilcox and truthfully thought he was going to be the team’s next C.J. Uzomah, but it would appear they prefer Asiasi instead.
Offensive Line (10)
- Orlando Brown Jr.
- Cordell Volson
- Ted Karras
- Alex Cappa
- Jonah Williams
- La’el Collins
- Jackson Carman
- Max Scharping
- Hakeem Adeniji
- Ben Brown
This group generally represents last year’s offensive line overhaul, with the addition of former Raven and Chief, Orlando Brown Jr. Although coming off a down year, Brown Jr. is an upgrade over solid left tackle Williams, who requested a trade after the signing.
Jonah Williams, the former 11th overall pick, will switch to the right side of the line now that Brown is in town. Jackson Carman might be in competition for the right tackle spot with La'el Collins, who manned the position last year.
Adeniji has been solid when placed into the game, and Scharping is better than many realize. As the last lineman to make the team, Ben Brown boots out Trey Hill, rounding out a solid position group.