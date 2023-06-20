Bengals 53-man roster prediction after 2023 minicamp
Who will make the Bengals 53-man roster?
Defensive End (5)
- Trey Hendrickson
- Sam Hubbard
- Myles Murphy
- Joseph Ossai
- Cam Sample
2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy is looking to bring some juice to an already above-average explosive group with Hendrickson and Hubbard fronting the squad. Ossai showed major flashes in the AFC Championship game, before eventually delivering the game-losing hit.
Cam Sample has been solid and brings some much-needed versatility to the defensive line. Look for Sample and Murphy especially to kick inside often.
Defensive Tackle (5)
- D.J. Reader
- B.J. Hill
- Josh Tupou
- Zach Carter
- JayTufele
Although strong upfront with Hill and Reader, both players are 28 and could be supplemented with some brick-wall players behind them. Tupou has been solid when healthy, but 2022 third-round pick Zach Carter, has been disappointing, to say the least.
I am higher than most on Tufele and thought he looked like an average starter. However, this position group is thin and requires Carter to step up in his sophomore season.