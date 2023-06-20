Fansided
Stripe Hype

Bengals 53-man roster prediction after 2023 minicamp

Who will make the Bengals 53-man roster?

By Joseph Nichols

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals / Andy Lyons/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 5
Next

Defensive End (5)

  • Trey Hendrickson
  • Sam Hubbard
  • Myles Murphy
  • Joseph Ossai
  • Cam Sample

2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy is looking to bring some juice to an already above-average explosive group with Hendrickson and Hubbard fronting the squad. Ossai showed major flashes in the AFC Championship game, before eventually delivering the game-losing hit.

Cam Sample has been solid and brings some much-needed versatility to the defensive line.  Look for Sample and Murphy especially to kick inside often.

Defensive Tackle (5)

  • D.J. Reader
  • B.J. Hill
  • Josh Tupou
  • Zach Carter
  • JayTufele

Although strong upfront with Hill and Reader, both players are 28 and could be supplemented with some brick-wall players behind them. Tupou has been solid when healthy, but 2022 third-round pick Zach Carter, has been disappointing, to say the least.

I am higher than most on Tufele and thought he looked like an average starter. However, this position group is thin and requires Carter to step up in his sophomore season.

Home/Bengals Roster News