Bengals 53-man roster prediction after preseason Week 2
- Who wins the QB2 job?
- How many RBs and WRs will the Bengals carry?
- Who makes the stacked DL?
Two preseason games down, one more to go for the Cincinnati Bengals as we're inching closer to the start of the regular season. With another preseason game in the books, let's make another 53-man roster prediction.
Bengals 53-man roster prediction
Quarterback (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning
After seeing these two duke it out for the second straight week, I'm going to finally make the switch from Siemian winning the job to Browning winning it. Browning might have had that bad pick in Friday's game but he followed that up with a touchdown drive. Siemian struggled most of the evening.
Running Back (3): Joe Mixon, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams
I just don't see the Bengals keeping four running backs when they don't necessarily need to. Mixon and Brown are making the team so that brings it to Williams and Chris Evans. The Bengals are clearly high on Williams while Evans hasn't been utilized during his time in Cincinnati so I'll go with the former here.
Wide Receiver (7): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones, Andrei Iosivas, Stanley Morgan Jr.
The Bengals will have some really tough decisions to make regarding their roster but what to do at receiver is arguably the toughest. Chase, Higgins, Boyd, and Irwin are making the team and that's not really up for discussion. Jones could land on the PUP list with his torn labrum but since he said he plans to play through it, I'll put him on the roster too.
Iosivas has just been so good in the preseason so far that I can't see the Bengals putting him on the practice squad and risk him getting snatched up by another team. With Morgan's special teams contributions over the past four years, he's also someone who would be hard to let go. That's why I'm going with seven receivers instead of six.