Bengals 53-man roster prediction after preseason Week 2

  • Who wins the QB2 job?
  • How many RBs and WRs will the Bengals carry?
  • Who makes the stacked DL?

By Leigh Oleszczak

Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Trevor Siemian (19) passes the
Aug 18, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Trevor Siemian (19) passes the / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals 53-man roster prediction

Linebacker (5): Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Markus Bailey, Joe Bachie

Some might opt to only include four linebackers but Bachie and Bailey are just both important to this team. Yes, they're both mostly going to be on special teams but Bachie has stepped up when asked to play defense during his time with the team so I predict the Bengals roll with five linebackers.

Cornerback (6): Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, D.J. Turner, D.J. Ivey, Jalen Davis

Props to Ivey -- He's played really well this summer and has earned this spot. It's hard for a seventh-round rookie to make a huge splash but he's done just that. Turner is making the team, no debating that. Davis has been a nice depth piece recently so he gets the last spot.

Safety (5): Dax Hill, Nick Scott, Jordan Battle, Michael Thomas, Tycen Anderson

The first three are no-brainers. Thomas and Anderson both get on the team for different reasons. Thomas has been a special teams ace during his time with the team and Anderson balled out in the preseason opener.

Special Teams (3): Evan McPherson, Brad Robbins, Cal Adomitis

Unless an injury occurs to one or multiple players here, this will be what the special teams unit looks like.

