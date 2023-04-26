Fansided
Bengals 53-man roster prediction before 2023 NFL Draft

Leigh Oleszczak
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrate on
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrate on / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
Bengals pre-draft 53-man roster

Defensive Line (10)

  • Trey Hendrickson
  • B.J. Hill
  • D.J. Reader
  • Sam Hubbard
  • Cam Sample
  • Josh Tupou
  • Zach Carter
  • Joseph Ossai
  • Tarell Basham
  • Keandre Jones

The defensive line will certainly be one of the more intriguing camp battles to watch this summer as the team will surely add some talent here in the draft. Basham and Jones will be fighting for their roster spots over training camp and the preseason.

Linebackers (5)

  • Germaine Pratt
  • Logan Wilson
  • Akeem Davis-Gaither
  • Markus Bailey
  • Joe Bachie

The first three are no-brainers. Bailey and Bachie would be included for their contributions on special teams.

Safety (5)

  • Nick Scott
  • Dax Hill
  • Tycen Anderson
  • Michael Thomas
  • Brandon Wilson

Normally I'd probably have only gone with four safeties but since Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates are both gone and Scott and Anderson haven't played a snap for this team, I figured it was a smart move to include more depth here. Thomas is also a tremendous special teams contributor so he's an easy inclusion.

Cornerback (6)

  • Chidobe Awuzie
  • Mike Hilton
  • Cam Taylor-Britt
  • Sidney Jones IV
  • Jalen Davis
  • Allan George

George will probably end up getting bumped after the draft because it's hard not to imagine the Bengals adding a cornerback in the draft. Awuzie, Hilton, and Taylor-Britt are the starters with the other three serving as viable depth.

Special Teams (3)

  • Evan McPherson
  • Drue Chrisman
  • Cal Adomitis

What do you think, Bengals fans? What changes would you make to this pre-draft 53-man roster?

