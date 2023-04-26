Bengals 53-man roster prediction before 2023 NFL Draft
Bengals pre-draft 53-man roster
Defensive Line (10)
- Trey Hendrickson
- B.J. Hill
- D.J. Reader
- Sam Hubbard
- Cam Sample
- Josh Tupou
- Zach Carter
- Joseph Ossai
- Tarell Basham
- Keandre Jones
The defensive line will certainly be one of the more intriguing camp battles to watch this summer as the team will surely add some talent here in the draft. Basham and Jones will be fighting for their roster spots over training camp and the preseason.
Linebackers (5)
- Germaine Pratt
- Logan Wilson
- Akeem Davis-Gaither
- Markus Bailey
- Joe Bachie
The first three are no-brainers. Bailey and Bachie would be included for their contributions on special teams.
Safety (5)
- Nick Scott
- Dax Hill
- Tycen Anderson
- Michael Thomas
- Brandon Wilson
Normally I'd probably have only gone with four safeties but since Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates are both gone and Scott and Anderson haven't played a snap for this team, I figured it was a smart move to include more depth here. Thomas is also a tremendous special teams contributor so he's an easy inclusion.
Cornerback (6)
- Chidobe Awuzie
- Mike Hilton
- Cam Taylor-Britt
- Sidney Jones IV
- Jalen Davis
- Allan George
George will probably end up getting bumped after the draft because it's hard not to imagine the Bengals adding a cornerback in the draft. Awuzie, Hilton, and Taylor-Britt are the starters with the other three serving as viable depth.
Special Teams (3)
- Evan McPherson
- Drue Chrisman
- Cal Adomitis
What do you think, Bengals fans? What changes would you make to this pre-draft 53-man roster?