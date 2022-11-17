Bengals 7-round mock draft: Cincinnati adds left tackle of the future
The 2023 NFL Draft is five months away and a lot can happen between now and then. The Cincinnati Bengals know this all too well, as this time last year, they weren't entirely sure that they could make the playoffs but they made it all the way to the Super Bowl and the draft became an afterthought.
It's a similar feeling this year, as right now, the team is on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture but fans saw this squad overcome the odds last year so anything is possible. It's okay to still be thinking about the draft, though.
With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the latest mock draft I put together on NFL Mock Draft Database.
Draft profiles courtesy of The Draft Network and stats courtesy of ESPN
Round 1: Pick 18 - Broderick Jones, OT (Georgia)
"If there’s one thing about Broderick Jones, he looks the part as an offensive tackle. He has a build and carries his weight well. His movement skills are good and provide hope for his development. His sufficient lateral agility allows him to redirect and handle twists/stunts well without giving up much ground."- Damian Parson, The Draft Network
It's been a rough go-of-it for Jonah Williams and while he's still under contract for next season, the Bengals need to be looking for another option at left tackle. Broderick Jones could be that option but he'd probably need some time to get adjusted to the swing of things in the NFL.
If Williams is still on the roster next season, the Bengals could roll with him at left tackle and have Jones in as a backup option. It's not ideal for Williams to be in that role moving forward but Cincinnati might not have much of a choice. If he's still struggling and Jones appears ready, he'd be there waiting in the wings.