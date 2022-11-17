Bengals 7-round mock draft: Cincinnati adds left tackle of the future
Round 4: Pick 118 - Mike Morris, DL (Michigan)
"Mike Morris possesses the height, weight, and arm length you desire for a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end. Morris’ versatility and skill set are enticing. He stands up as an outside linebacker and reduces inside to rush interior gaps. "- Damian Parson, The Draft Network
The defensive line could use some depth this offseason and Mike Morris could provide just that for Cincinnati. Through 10 games, Morris has racked up seven sacks while also adding 20 tackles and a forced fumble to his resumé.
The Bengals have talent on their d-line but depth is needed for sure. Morris is someone who can get after the quarterback and that's why he'd be an excellent addition to this improving defense.
Round 5: Pick 154 - Adetomiwa Adebawore, EDGE (Northwestern)
" He is quick to get his hands up and occupy passing lanes when he’s stifled early in his rushes—he batted two passes against Duke in this fashion. Adebawore offers a hot motor, too. Played just as hard down 20 as he did in a tie game."- Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network
Sticking with pass-rushers, Adetomiwa Adebawore might be a steal in the fifth round. He's a bulldozer for Northwestern, evidenced by his 31 tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles he has for the Wildcats this year. He's been a bright spot on an otherwise very bad team.
The Bengals looked to have a solid pass-rushing group entering the season but it hasn't translated to sacks in 2022. Adebawore wouldn't be a starter by any means but he has the ability to get after the quarterback and be a nice depth piece for this team.
"Adebawore is a unique specimen who has bridged the gap between edge-rusher and 3-technique in Northwestern’s defense at 6-foot-2, 280 pounds. He’s racked up 27 pressures and 16 stops in nine games this season."- Michael Renner, PFF
Both of the players on this slide were in the top 15 of Renner's college defensive linemen rankings so getting them in the fourth and fifth rounds could be a steal for Cincinnati.