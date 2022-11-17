Bengals 7-round mock draft: Cincinnati adds left tackle of the future
Round 6: Pick 192 - Princely Umanmielen, DL (Florida)
Another defensive linemen joins the Bengals in the sixth round, giving them plenty of depth to work with moving forward. Princely Umanmielen has 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Gators so far this year.
The Bengals adding three defensive linemen in the draft might not be the most popular move, especially with the team not set to lose any talent in free agency. We've seen the run-defense struggle a bit after injuries started to pile up so this would be a way to help add some better depth for the team moving forward.
Round 7: Pick 235 - Justin Flowe, LB (Oregon)
Hopefully the team can retain Germaine Pratt this offseason. If they can't, linebacker probably needs to be a bigger priority but we'll operate under the assumption that the Bengals keep Pratt in Cincinnati.
Justin Flowe has 33 tackles and according to PFF, was the No. 1 linebacker recruit during the 2020 cycle. He's underperformed in college but he could definitely be worth a late-round pick.
This draft has the Bengals focusing on defense later on but they add a left tackle in the first round and a tight end in the third round, proving that they're still looking to make their offense as lethal as ever.