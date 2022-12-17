Bengals 7-round mock draft: Cincinnati doesn't reach on OT
Round 2: Pick 57 - Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)
"Kincaid has a highly intriguing pass-catching skill set where his athleticism, route-running, hands, and ball skills all appear to be strong suits."- Joe Marino, The Draft Network
With Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample both set to hit free agency, the Bengals could turn their attention to the draft if they want to find a tight end for the 2023 season and beyond. Dalton Kincaid isn't a blocking tight end like many of the other tight end prospects are -- This kid can be a legitimate weapon in the right offense.
Kincaid hauled in 70 catches for 890 yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games with the Utes. Imagine what his numbers could look like if he was inserted into the Bengals' offense as their TE1. As mentioned above, he wouldn't be a blocking tight end but he could be another fierce weapon for Joe Burrow.
Round 3: Pick 88 - Darnell Wright, OT (Tennessee)
"Wright has the makeup of a quality NFL starter in a run scheme that is willing to accept his modest range. His experience against top competition, power, and mass give him the chance to be a starter early in his career. "- Joe Marino, The Draft Network
Here's the offensive tackle pick! While some might think the Bengals should make the position a bigger priority, I didn't feel the need to reach on someone. Cincinnati ends up with Darnell Wright in the third round and he has experience at both left tackle and at right tackle, which is huge.
Jonah Williams' fifth-year option was picked up so he'll be the team's left tackle in 2023 unless they trade him or something else happens. La'el Collins is also under contract for two more years so the left and right tackles are set for 2022. Wright, however, could be an option to take over for Williams in 2024 and in the mean time could be used as a backup.