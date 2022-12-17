Bengals 7-round mock draft: Cincinnati doesn't reach on OT
Round 4: Pick 128 - Riley Moss, CB (Iowa)
"An experienced defender, Riley Moss has made his share of noise with his ball production, hauling in 10 interceptions already entering the 2022 campaign. Moss is an instinctive defender in zone coverage where his ability to cue the backfield and work into throwing lanes is a notable strength of his game. "- Joe Marino, The Draft Network
This was the only pick where I got anything other than an A grade. The NFL Mock Draft Database gave me a B+ for this pick because they wanted me to go with another safety or an interior lineman instead.
I chose to spend the fourth-round pick on a cornerback because the Bengals are losing Eli Apple to free agency and even if they do re-sign him, he probably shouldn't be the plan as the starter moving forward. Riley Moss has been a ball hawk throughout his college career, which makes him a nice fit for this Bengals secondary.
Round 6: Pick 161 - Dontay Demus Jr., WR (Maryland)
" In press coverage, Demus has good strength to power through press and immediately get into his route. In off coverage, Demus has the speed to condense a defender’s cushion quickly and can force them to bail out or he can run right past them. "- Keith Sanchez, The Draft Network
Even though the Bengals have gotten useful production out of Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor, no one would fault them for drafting a wide receiver. With Dontay Demus Jr., they'd have a depth option for the future.
Demus hasn't been as explosive this season for Maryland but in 2021, he had 507 yards and three touchdowns through just five games. He tore his ACL that year and that could be to blame for his not-as-stellar production in 2022.
Still, the Bengals need depth at receiver and Demus could provide that. He won't be in their starting plans but if any of the key guys go down, Demus could step in and be a weapon for Joe Burrow.