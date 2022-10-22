Bengals 7-round mock draft: Cincinnati rotates between defense and offense
The Cincinnati Bengals aren't thinking about the 2023 NFL Draft much right now but that doesn't mean the rest of us can't. Time for a seven-round mock draft!
In this mock draft, I used Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator and went ahead and did a full seven-round mock. It's worth noting that right now, no one knows what the later rounds of the draft will look like. Some players will rise on the draft boards, others will inevitably fall. That's what makes these early mock drafts so interesting.
Let's see how this one played out for the Bengals!
All stats courtesy of Sports Reference and all draft profiles courtesy of The Draft Network
Round 1: Pick 20 - Bryan Bresee, DT (Clemson)
With their first-round pick, the Bengals select Bryan Bresee out of Clemson to help shore up their defensive line. This could be looked at as a risky pick, as Bresee missed nine games during the 2021 season but the Bengals clearly need reinforcements on their defensive line and the Clemson standout could provide them with just that.
"Bresee has showcased the needed versatility play up and down the line at Clemson and I think in the right scheme (penetration based) he could offer similar versatility in the front at the NFL level—particularly with Clemson’s tendency to reduce him down as a head-up rusher on the center to try to dictate 5-0 protection calls from the opposition."- Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network
Fortunately, the Bengals aren't slated to lose any of their defensive linemen to free agency but this season has shown that they could still use some help upfront. Bresee could fit in well with the group the stripes currently have up front.
Round 2: Pick 52 - Cameron Latu, TE (Alabama)
With Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample both slated to hit free agency, the Bengals might turn their attention to the draft when it comes to finding a standout tight end. Re-signing Hurst would probably be a popular decision, at least as of now, but Cameron Latu could be a lot of fun to watch in Cincinnati.
As of this writing, Latu has 206 yards and two touchdowns on the year for the Crimson Tide. Last year, after transitioning from a linebacker to a tight end, Latu finished the year with eight trips into the end zone, proving that he can be a fierce red zone weapon. Joe Burrow would love having this guy to throw to!