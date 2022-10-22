Bengals 7-round mock draft: Cincinnati rotates between defense and offense
Round 5: Pick 152 - D'Anthony Jones, EDGE (Houston)
The pass-rush took a major leap forward in 2021 but has taken another step back so far this season. While fifth-round picks aren't typically game-changers, D'Anthony Jones would give the Bengals pass-rush some juice.
Jones had six sacks during his 2021 campaign at Houston and as of this writing has three in 2022. The Bengals have talented pass-rushers such as Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard, and B.J. Hill but Jones would give them a rotational option.
Round 6: Pick 184 - Deuce Vaughn, RB (Kansas State)
Joe Mixon hasn't been his usual self this year, Samaje Perine is going to be a free agent, and we still haven't gotten to see much of Chris Evans. That's why the Bengals could opt to draft another running back in the sixth round, this time in the form of Deuce Vaughn from Kansas State.
Vaughn WAS the K-State offense during the 2021 season, dashing for 1,404 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 468 yards through the air and also scoring four receiving touchdowns. He's been great in 2022 as well so far, running for 661 yards and three touchdowns. His numbers are down because Adrian Martinez transferred there and runs the ball more than he passes.
Don't let the numbers this season fool you though -- Vaughn is still an incredible running back and could be an awesome addition to the Bengals run game. He could be the steal of the draft in 2023.
Round 7: Pick 216 - Christian Izien, S (Rutgers)
With their final pick in this 2023 mock draft, Cincinnati goes with Christian Izien out of Rutgers. Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell are both slated to be free agents when the season comes to an end and that's why adding safety help during the draft is a good idea.
Now it's worth noting that a seventh-rounder isn't going to come in and be a starter but with Dax Hill slated to take over, Izien is simply a nice depth piece to have around. He had four interceptions during the 2020 season.
This mock draft saw the Bengals rotate between drafting a defensive player and then drafting an offensive player. They added help to the running back room, wide receiver corps, and tight end position while also adding depth to the defensive line, pass rushing department, and secondary.
What do you think of this mock draft? What other needs do the Bengals have?