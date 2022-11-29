Bengals add defensive end and wide receiver to their practice squad
Two players have joined the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad ahead of the team's key matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. Owen Carney and Tyron Johnson are the newest additions to the practice squad.
As Mike Petraglia noted in his tweet confirming the news, Carney is a rookie defensive end who originally signed with the Dolphins while Johnson is a third-year player who has spent time with the Texans, Chargers, Jaguars, and Raiders.
This move puts the Bengals at 16 players for their practice squad, which is the maximum number of players that one can have on it. Signing Johnson instead of bringing back Mike Thomas was an interesting move but perhaps the Bengals saw everything they needed to from Thomas and thought Johnson could be a sneaky good signing.
Johnson has experience in the league, appearing in 26 games for four different teams. His best year was as a rookie with the Chargers in 2020 where he had 398 yards and three touchdowns through 12 games.
Carney spent time with the Bengals ahead of the draft but went undrafted. He heard his name called in the XFL draft but now he'll get a chance to potentially make it with an NFL squad.
These are players that Bengals fans probably don't want to end up seeing play meaningful snaps because it will mean that injuries continued to pile up but there does seem to be potential here with both guys.