Bengals add to RB room with fifth-round addition of Chase Brown
The fifth-round pick for the Cincinnati Bengals is Illinois running back Chase Brown. This past season saw the Fighting Illini running back dash for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns while also tallying 240 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.
Adding Brown gives the Bengals depth at running back that right now is led by Joe Mixon. Brown will be competing with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans for a roster spot as it's looking less likely that Mixon is released due to the Bengals not taking a running back until the fifth round.
This is a solid pick by Cincinnati though. Brown had nearly 1,900 scrimmage yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2022 season so the guy can make plays both on the ground and through the air. He fits this Bengals offense well.
The Bengals have been coveting speed over the past two drafts and Brown is the latest example of that, running a 4.43 at the NFL Combine. He'll give the Bengals an elusive weapon in their back field.
The fact that he's lethal as both a runner and a pass-catcher is definitely fun. He could end up being one of the biggest steals of this draft.
What do you think of the Chase Brown selection, Bengals fans?