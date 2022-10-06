Bengals bandwagons you should hop on after 2022's 1st quarter
Usually, only skill positions (especially on offense) are the ones to get a large amount of love from the Cincinnati Bengals fans. Players like Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins will always be who come to mind when you think of players that tend to get most of the spotlight. However, this team is much deeper than those three, both in performance and spirit.
Here are some Bengals whose bandwagon you should definitely hop on after these first four games.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and PFF.
Ted Karras
Out of all the free agent signings for Cincy this off-season, Karras so far has proven to be the best one. Currently, he has the best PFF grade out of all the Bengals offensive linemen with a 62.1 and has been a rock for an otherwise shoddy O-Line.
Karras might just be the guy to finally get this offensive line to gel together, which they've started doing in the last couple of games.
However, it isn't just his performance that deserves praise, but the energy he brings to the locker room and on the field. I was worried that losing C.J. Uzomah would in turn make the team lose that strong, team leader-esque voice that the current Jets' tight end was able to provide. However, the Greek from New England was able to fill in nicely in that regard.
The energy and leadership he brings to an offensive line that desperately needs it is something that all fans can appreciate, and his Mic'd Up was arguably the most enjoyable one so far this season. He made sure to bring that same energy to the locker room to wrap up the post-game celebration.
Usually, centers don't get a lot of love, but Karras 100% deserves it.