Bengals bandwagons you should hop on after 2022's 1st quarter
Vonn Bell
There's a reason why Vonn Bell has been made a captain again this year. He's a very gritty player that gives his all on pretty much every snap.
It always seems like Bell is all over the field every game, making sure ballcarriers don't breakaway for big gains, making big tackles, and, as the last game against the Dolphins proved, making a big play when it's needed, as he matched his career-high for interceptions in one night. The second one was crucial to giving the Bengals the W, as it came late in the game when Teddy Bridgewater and the Dolphins' offense were driving down the field.
Everyone loves to talk about Bates and it's deserved, as Bates is a great player and one of the best safeties in the league. In that same breath, it leaves Bell to be overshadowed a lot. You'll rarely hear him in the discussions for one of the league's top safeties, but he is always making an impact on the game and helps elevate this defense, which has turned around to become one of the best units in the league these past two years.
Through four games, Bell has 21 tackles, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Already, he is on pace to have a really good year.
He's been a leader for this defense and remains one of the Bengals' most key and underrated free agent acquirements in the last few years. They need to do what they can to keep him in Cincinnati this offseason.