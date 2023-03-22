Bengals’ best, worst and most provocative moves in NFL free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals so far have lost some big-name free agents but that's how the story goes sometimes. Once teams start becoming contenders, their players are naturally going to get more buzz on the free-agent market than they would have during the lean years.
The Bengals sadly had to let more players walk than they'd have liked to but they did add some names to their already-stacked roster as well. In this post, we'll check out the team's best move, worst move, and most intriguing move so far in free agency.
Best NFL free agency move from the Bengals: Signing Orlando Brown Jr.
I mean... this feels obvious, right? The Bengals went from likely starting Jonah Williams at left tackle to signing the best-available tackle on the free-agent market in Orlando Brown Jr.
While there are some negatives with Brown's play (namely the 47 pressures he allowed in Kansas City this past season), most people would gladly take the risk of adding him to their roster. He's going to fit in the Bengals' scheme better than he did in Kansas City's scheme because the Bengals like running the ball more than the Chiefs do. Brown is a great run-blocker and the team should see the difference in that department.
Adding Brown might have caused some unwanted drama between Williams and the Bengals front office but it was smart for the team to upgrade at left tackle. Plus, Brown's contract was pretty team-friendly so what's not to love?