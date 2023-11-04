Bengals vs Bills: Breaking down the announcers for Week 9
Who's on the call?
Who isn't looking forward to this match-up? The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in a game between two top AFC contenders with Super Bowl aspirations.
The Bengals are 4-3, winners of three straight, while the Bills are 5-3 but have had a bumpy ride in recent weeks. Something feels off with the Bills yet they're still sitting two games above .500 and will be eager to hand the Bengals a loss after Cincinnati ended their season earlier this year.
The Bengals have yet to play on Sunday Night Football this season and this, as of now, is the only game they have scheduled for Sunday night. They could, of course, see one of their games flexed into the spot later in the season but for now, that won't be the case.
This is a huge game with massive playoff implications so it's fitting that it'll be played under the bright lights of primetime.
Bengals vs. Bills Week 9 announcers
With the Bengals playing on Sunday Night Football, they'll have Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth calling their game with Melissa Stark serving as the sideline reporter. This is the second year of this team covering Sunday Night Football after Al Michaels departed for Amazon Prime following the end of the 2021 season.
Out of all of the Bengals' games this season, this is one of the best choices to have in the Sunday night slot. Now let's hope the Stripes go 2-0 in primetime games this season with a dismantling of the Bills.