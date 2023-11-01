Bengals vs. Bills Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
A rematch of the 2023 AFC Divisional Round
The Cincinnati Bengals are on a three-game win streak and have another tough opponent on the schedule this week. The Buffalo Bills are coming to Paycor Stadium with the hopes of getting their revenge on the Bengals for ending their season earlier this year.
The Bengals are 4-3 despite starting 1-3 and a lot of people said they were dead in the water. They're playing their best ball now, however, and just curb-stomped the 49ers, a team previously crowned as one of the best in the league.
The Bills are an odd team to figure out. They're still led by one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen and are 5-3 on the year but something just feels off with them. They lost to the lackluster Patriots a few weeks ago and just don't look like their normal selves.
This is good news for the Bengals, of course, who hope to win their fourth-straight game against the Bills when the two square off on Sunday Night Football this weekend.
Bengals vs. Bills game time
With this being a Sunday night game, it will kick off at 8:20 PM EST.
Bengals vs. Bills location
Sunday Night Football will be held at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio this week.
Bengals vs. Bills odds
FanDuel has the Bengals favored by 3 points with a moneyline of -164 while Buffalo's moneyline is set at +138. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Bills
The game will air on NBC. For those of you who don't have cable, you can watch the game on FuboTV or YouTube TV. It can also be streamed on NFL+ but only on mobile.
Series history for Bengals vs. Bills
The Bengals have a chance to even the all-time series between these two, as right now, the Bills lead 17-16-0, according to The Football Database. The Bengals won the last match-up in the playoffs with a 27-10 win in the AFC Divisional Round. The teams have gone back and forth with wins since 2015.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Bills
The Weather Channel says that the forecast for Sunday night's game is slated to be around 43 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light winds.