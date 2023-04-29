Bengals bolster secondary with DJ Ivey in seventh-round
With their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have selected Miami's DJ Ivey to join their young secondary. The Bengals drafted a cornerback in the second round and a safety in the third round and now they've added another cornerback.
As Charlie Goldsmith notes on Twitter, Ivey ran a 4.46 40-yard dash and had seven pass breakups during his final season with the Hurricanes. Obviously any seventh-round picks are crapshoots as far as making the roster but the Bengals have targeted speed with each and every pick and Ivey is another speedster.
Bengals spend final 2023 draft pick on DJ Ivey
The Bengals' cornerback situation has Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, and second-year player Cam Taylor-Britt as the starters but Awuzie and Hilton are both entering the final year of their contracts. Ivey is definitely not going to be a starter but the team has valued adding depth in this draft and that's exactly what the Miami Hurricane corner can provide.
Ivey will have Allan George and Marvell Tell to compete with in training camp for some of the third-string jobs on the team but his speed should give him a good chance to make at least the practice squad.
What do you think of this selection?