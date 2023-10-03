Bengals bring back a familiar face at WR to practice squad
Welcome back!
As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare for a Week 5 tilt with the Arizona Cardinals, we have some practice squad news! The Bengals have signed Kendric Pryor to their practice squad, the team announced on Tuesday morning.
Pryor, who played his college football at Wisconsin, signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. After a solid preseason, he was swiped off waivers by the Jaguars where he spent the 2022 season.
Now he's back in the Queen City where he started his NFL career.
Bengals sign Kendric Pryor to practice squad
Pryor has yet to appear in an NFL game and was likely brought in as reinsurance at wide receiver while Charlie Jones heads to IR and Tee Higgins is dinged up. The team currently has Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Andrei Iosivas, and Trenton Irwin on their roster at wide receiver.
As far as the practice squad goes, the Bengals have Pryor, Kwamie Lassiter, Shedrick Jackson, and Stanley Morgan Jr. at wide receiver. Morgan projects as the next man up with Jones' trip to the IR.