Bengals vs Browns: Breaking down the announcers for Week 18

Who is on the call for the final Bengals game of the season?

By Leigh Oleszczak

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns / Jason Miller/GettyImages
The 2023 season didn't go according to plan for the Cincinnati Bengals, as instead of pushing for a Super Bowl appearance, they'll be playing their final game of the season on Sunday. The Bengals are going to be fighting not to finish a winless record in the AFC North when the Cleveland Browns come to town.

The good news for Cincinnati is that a win ensures they'll have at least one win in the division and that the team will finish with a winning record overall. The bad news is that for those who care about draft placement, a win hurts the Bengals.

This game definitely won't be an exciting one considering the Bengals are eliminated from playoff contention while the Browns have locked up the five seed in the AFC playoffs. That means they'll be resting starters for this game.

Bengals vs. Browns Week 18 announcers

On the call for Cincinnati's final game of the season is Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, and Tiffany Blackmon. This group called one other game for the Stripes this season and it was the Week 14 victory over the Colts. Could this crew help Cincinnati finish the season on a high note?

