Bengals vs. Browns Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More
The final Battle of Ohio of the season.
It's fitting that the Cincinnati Bengals' final game of the 2023 season is against the same team they opened the season against: The Cleveland Browns.
If you had told Bengals fans at the start of the season that by Week 18, one of these two teams would likely be resting their starters for the playoffs while the other was eliminated from making the postseason, everyone would have assumed the Bengals were the former. That's not how this season played out though, as the Bengals were eliminated from contention last week while the Browns locked up a wild card spot a few weeks ago.
Say what you want about the Browns but what they've done this season is impressive. They lost their starting quarterback and 38-year-old Joe Flacco is the fourth signal-caller they've trotted out there this season and he's been crushing it. Their defense has played incredible all season long as well.
The Bengals don't have much to play for in Week 18 but they can move up or down the draft board and can also clinch a third straight winning season if they do take care of business against the Browns.
Bengals vs. Browns game time
The final regular-season game will kick off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday.
Bengals vs. Browns location
The Bengals will host the season finale at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bengals vs. Browns odds
The Bengals are 6-point favorites, per FanDuel, due to the Browns not playing its starters. The over/under is set at 38.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Browns
The Battle of Ohio will air on CBS and can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (mobile only).
Series history for Bengals vs. Browns
While the Bengals lead the all-time series 52-48-0, it's been all Browns in recent years. Cleveland has won eight of the last 10 match-ups in the Battle of Ohio. They always seem to do so in blowout fashion as well.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Browns
Per NFL Weather, it'll be 40 degrees with a slight chance of rain at kickoff. It will feel like 33 degrees with the wind, as there will be 13 MPH winds and gusts up to 20 MPH. It'll warm up a bit by the fourth quarter but not by much, as it'll be 41 degrees but feel like 34 degrees. The rain threat remains throughout the game.