Bengals BYE Week 2023 Schedule: When does Cincinnati have off?
The 2023 regular season schedule has been released and for the Cincinnati Bengals, there's both good and bad that comes from this year's slate of games.
While the good guys managed to land some of their tougher opponents later in the year when they hit their stride, there's one thing about this year's schedule that I don't love. That happens to be when the BYE week is scheduled for.
You see, the past two years has seen the Bengals land a Week 10 BYE, which is perfect because it's smack dab in the middle of the season. That isn't the case this year.
Bengals faced with early-season BYE
The Cincinnati Bengals will only have six games under their belts when they enter their BYE week, as it's scheduled for Week 7. This is going to be a big change for the stripes because they've been accustomed to having their week off in the middle of the season. How will they do with a BYE week closer to the start of the season?
The road definitely gets trickier after this BYE week takes place, as the Bengals will then head to San Francisco, host Buffalo, and play the Ravens on Thursday Night Football in a little over a three-week span. Yes, there's a game against Houston in there between the Bills and Ravens game but that's the only relief in that near-month stretch.
Over the past two years, the Bengals have been able to use their midseason BYE to regroup and get healthier. The good guys were 5-4 both times and finished as a solid team down the stretch. Having a week off a few weeks earlier will be a big adjustment so it'll be interesting to see if this affects the team at all.