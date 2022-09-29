Bengals can make a huge statement by handing the Dolphins their first loss
Through the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals did give much to cheer about. Conversely, the Dolphins came out swinging looking like one of the best teams in the NFL, especially after coming back from being down 35-14 to the Ravens and winning that game in regulation.
The 'Fins announced to the world that they will be a problem for everyone this season, including the division rival Bills who they beat in Week 3 causing the Bills' Offensive Coordinator to lose his cool.
(That's the live look of me when Popeyes is out of Spicy chicken.)
It's time for the Bengals to make a statement on Thursday night
When Cincy started 0-2, everyone began to chalk it up to the dreaded Super Bowl hangover. Frank Schwab at Yahoo! Sports pointed out that the Bengals have done something that no other team has done one seasoning after appearing in the Super Bowl.
"They're the first team in the Super Bowl era to start 0-2 despite being favored by at least seven points in each of their first two games. The losses came to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, who were quarterbacked by Mitchell Trubisky and Cooper Rush."- Frank Schwab
Colin Cowherd thinks the Bengals will get it together, but the Super Bowl hangover is real.
It’s hard to think that Joe Burrow is a lightning-in-a-bottle quarterback like Cam Newton. Cincy has too much talent to fall into obscurity. It’s this Thursday night matchup with the Miami Dolphins where the Bengals could announce to the world that they are still to be feared.
They appear to be on the right track after the win against the Jets. The defense especially seems to have figured things out with three fumble recoveries, two interceptions, and four sacks in their Week 3 victory. This is mostly the same defense that helped get Cincy to the Super Bowl.
The Bengals can make a real statement on Thursday night in front of the entire world that they are still a team in the AFC to contend with. They will not let the hangover engulf them and they are the reigning AFC Champions for a reason.
One thing to watch for as well, which could either help with that statement or not, is if Tua Tagovailoa will play.
Tua hit his head hard on the turf on Sunday and when he got up fell back to the turf. It is a scary sight for any player. He left, but came back in the third quarter, leaving many to question why he was able to return, even if he cleared concussion protocol.
Given the quick turnaround for a beat-up Dolphins squad who will either be starting a quarterback who is not 100% or a backup quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, either quarterback will have their hands full with the Bengals pass rush.
It is going to be a tough game. But the games can win this game and make a statement while doing so. What do you think? Do the Bengals win and tell the world they are still to be feared?