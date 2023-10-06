Bengals vs Cardinals: Breaking down the announcers for Week 5
Who is on the call for this showdown in the desert?
The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping, once again, to attempt to right the ship when they head to Glendale for a date with the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are 1-3 and while this might have been expected for the Cardinals, it sure wasn't for the Bengals.
Cincinnati entered this season with Super Bowl aspirations but they've looked far from being lumped in with the other Super Bowl contenders through four weeks. The offense has scored just three touchdowns and the defense, aside from a dominant Week 3 showing, looks like a shell of itself.
That being said, maybe Week 5 is when everything starts clicking for this group and they can forget about the first quarter of the season. While this game isn't the easy win that a lot of fans dubbed it as when the schedule first came out, it should still be a winnable one for the Stripes.
Bengals vs. Cardinals Week 5 announcers
The Bengals are playing on FOX for the second straight week so it'll be another group of broadcasters that we're not necessarily used to hearing call games for the good guys.
On the call for Bengals vs. Cardinals is Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), and Laura Okmin (reporter). The Bengals haven't had this group call their games yet this season.
Hopefully this broadcast crew is good luck for the Cincinnati Bengals as they once again try to crawl out of a hole where they're down two games. Time to turn things around.