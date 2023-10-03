Bengals vs. Cardinals Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
This is a must-win game for Cincinnati.
The Cincinnati Bengals got blasted in Week 4 and now sit at 1-3 on the year. That makes their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals a must-win game.
Fortunately, the Cardinals also haven't been very good this year. They're sitting at 1-3 and also just got demolished in their previous game (granted, their blowout loss was to the undefeated 49ers). The difference, however, is that no one expected the Cardinals to be competitive. People not only expected the Bengals to be competitive but to be a Super Bowl-caliber team this year. That has not been the case.
Bengals vs. Cardinals game time
This game kicks off at 4:05 EST.
Bengals vs. Cardinals location
These two teams will square off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Bengals vs. Cardinals odds
According to FanDuel, the Bengals are favored by 3.5 points despite being the road team. They have a moneyline of -180 and the Cardinals' moneyline is +150. The over/under is 42.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Cardinals
This is the second straight week that the Bengals game will air on FOX. You can also stream the game on Fubo TV, YouTube TV, or NFL+ (but only on mobile).
Series history for Bengals vs. Cardinals
This game will determine the current series winner between these two, as they're 6-6 all-time. The Cardinals have won four of the last five match-ups, according to The Football Database.