Bengals vs Chiefs: Breaking down the announcers for Week 17
Who is calling the AFC Championship rematch?
This match-up between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs isn't as anticipated as the past few games have been mostly because Joe Burrow isn't going to be playing. That being said, both the Bengals and the Chiefs are desperate for a win so maybe we'll get the same kind of drama we've had in the past four Bengals/Chiefs contests.
The Bengals are coming off a degrading loss to the Steelers, who whooped them despite being down to their third-string quarterback. It was an ugly loss for the Bengals but one would have to think that they'll learn from it and come back swinging this weekend against the Chiefs.
Speaking of the Chiefs, this might be the closest we get to seeing the Chiefs have a Super Bowl hangover. Their offense, despite having Patrick Mahomes, has been atrocious this season. Between the Chiefs' terrible offense and the Bengals' terrible defense, something has to give this weekend for one of those units, right?
Normally this game would have been must-see TV but it's not anywhere close to being the top match-up of the weekend. The announcer lineup would tell you otherwise, however.
Bengals vs. Chiefs Week 17 announcers
Sorry Bengals fans but Tony Romo will be in the booth for this game. Romo is joined by Jim Nantz for play-by-play and Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines. CBS probably assigned this crew to the game because they figured it's the rematch of the past two AFC title games but there feel like better match-ups this weekend (Ravens vs. Dolphins, for instance).