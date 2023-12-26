Bengals vs. Chiefs Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More
The Chiefs won the last match-up by a field goal.
The Cincinnati Bengals have to win out if they want any chance of making the playoffs. Their final two games are against the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns, both of whom have top-notch defenses.
The Chiefs are up first on the schedule and they're coming off an embarrassing loss to the Raiders on Christmas Day. The Bengals know all about humilitating losses though as they also lost over the holiday weekend, getting blown out by the Steelers.
All of that being said, the Chiefs aren't a scary team this year and even though this game is on the road, the Bengals will put up a fight in this one. Heck, it wouldn't be surprising if they won the game. It's been that kind of year in the NFL.
Bengals vs. Chiefs game time
The game kicks off at 4:25 PM EST. Some people thought it might have been a flex candidate after Joe Burrow went down for the season but the NFL kept it in the late window despite the Ravens/Dolphins game potentially determing the number one seed in the AFC playoffs.
Bengals vs. Chiefs location
The Chiefs get to host this one, meaning the game will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bengals vs. Chiefs odds
FanDuel has the Chiefs as 7-point favorites, which was a bit surprising to see considering how bad they played against the Raiders on Christmas. The over/under is set at 44.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Chiefs
This match-up will air on CBS and can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (mobile only).
Series history for Bengals vs. Chiefs
This wasn't a rivalry until a few years ago when the two met in the AFC Championship and the Bengals shocked the world by knocking off the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl. They won again in the 2022 season but fell to Kansas City in this year's AFC Championship Game and the Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl. That's when it became a rivalry on both sides.
The Bengals lead the all-time series with an 18-15-0 record and have won three of the last five match-ups. Unfortunately, one of those two Chiefs wins led to Kansas City becoming the world champs of the football world.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Chiefs
We're still several days out from the game but The Weather Channel says the forecast for the New Year's Eve game in Kansas City is a high of 40 degrees with a low of 27 degrees with partly cloudy skies.