Bengals vs Colts: Breaking down the announcers for Week 14
Who is calling this game?
For the first time since 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals will play the Indianapolis Colts. If the season ended right now, the Colts would be the six-seed in the playoffs while the Bengals would be on the outside looking in.
This season hasn't gone according to plan for either of these teams, as not many people probably would have pegged the Colts as a playoff team, especially after rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson went down early in the season. The Bengals, on the other hand, were a Super Bowl contender entering the season but after they lost Joe Burrow for the year, that didn't feel like it was possible anymore.
With such an interesting game on tap, who will be on the call for this key AFC match-up?
Bengals vs. Colts Week 14 announcers
The Bengals will have a new group calling their game this weekend. On the call for Bengals vs. Colts will be Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, and Tiffany Blackmon. As mentioned, the Bengals have not had this broadcast group on one of their games this season.
Bengals vs. Colts kicks off at 1:00 PM EST on Sunday. As of this writing, the Bengals are 1.5-point underdogs despite being the home team, per FanDuel.