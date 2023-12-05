Bengals vs. Colts Time, Location, Streaming, Odds & More: Everything you need to know
These two teams haven't played since 2020.
The Cincinnati Bengals kept their season alive with a Week 13 overtime win in Jacksonville and now they'll stay in the AFC South for their Week 14 match-up, as the Indianapolis Colts are coming to town. The 7-5 Colts are in the playoff picture entering this game so you'd best believe that they'll be bringing their A-game to Paycor Stadium.
Bengals vs. Colts game time
For the first time since Week 10, the Bengals will play a game in the 1:00 PM EST time slot on Sunday.
Bengals vs. Colts location
The Bengals return home for this one so the host of the game will be Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Bengals vs. Colts odds
Clearly, Vegas has learned to respect the Bengals after Jake Browning balled out, as they're only 1.5-point underdogs at home, per FanDuel. They were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Jaguars and while yes, that game was on the road and the Jags were a solid team, it felt like a massive slight against Cincinnati. The over/under is set at 40.5 points.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
How to watch or stream Bengals vs. Colts
The game will air on CBS and can be streamed on YouTube TV, FuboTV, or NFL+ (only on mobile).
Series history for Bengals vs. Colts
These two teams have not played since Joe Burrow's rookie season with the Colts winning that one 31-27. According to The Football Database, Indy leads the series by a wide margin at 20-12-0 and has won three of the last five, including that last victory in 2020.
Weather forecast for Bengals vs. Colts
As of this writing, NFL Weather says that it'll be 47 degrees with a chance of rain showers in Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon.