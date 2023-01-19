Bengals coordinator finally gets requested for a head coaching interview
It has been surprising to see the Cincinnati Bengals not have either of their key coordinators get requested for head coach interviews. That has finally changed, however, as the Colts have requested to speak with Brian Callahan, per Tom Pelissero.
Callahan has been the offensive coordinator of the Bengals since 2019 and has helped get this offense to bigger and better places. He's not the one who calls the plays, however, and that could work against him in these inteviews.
Last offseason, Callahan interviewed with the Broncos who ended up hiring Nathaniel Hackett.
Will Brian Callahan get poached from the Bengals?
I'm still surprised that Lou Anarumo hasn't gotten attention from other teams but offensive-minded guys are always going to be the focal point. Callahan has been the OC of a team that has a prolific offense and teams will take note of that.
If the Colts were to hire Callahan, he'd have his work cut out for him there. They shifted between several different quarterbacks and were a mess all season long. That was surprising too considering they entered the season as a dark horse Super Bowl contender.
Indianapolis does play in a weak division, however, so there is some positive with this job.
Will Callahan end up impressing? First, he has to get the approval to speak with other teams. It'll be interesting to see how this goes.