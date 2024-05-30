Bengals' cornerback duo ranked as one of NFL's best
Bleacher Report had high praise for Cincinnati's cornerback duo of Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton, as the publication recently ranked them as the 10th-best CB duo in the entire NFL. Taylor-Britt, 24, is entering his third season in the league, while Hilton, 30, is heading into his ninth season.
Hilton's ability as a shut-down slot corner and Taylor-Britt's production when healthy were cited as main reasons that Cincinnati's duo was ranked so highly.
From Bleacher Report:
"Mike Hilton can make a case that he's one of the league's best slot cornerbacks, which is why this duo cracked the top 10.
"Going into his third season, Cam Taylor-Britt has shown the ability to play at a high level, logging four interceptions and 11 pass breakups last year, but he's already missed 11 career games. . . If the 24-year-old stays healthy, he can be a cornerstone defender in the Bengals secondary."
CB depth a strength for Cincinnati?
In addition to Hilton and Taylor-Britt, the Bengals also have a couple of other intriguing young players at cornerback. DJTurner is entering his second season in the league after starting 12 games as a rookie last season, and he figures to play a prominent role for Cincinnati's defense moving forward.
Additionally, the team shifted former first-round pick Dax Hill from safety to cornerback this offseason, so he'll be competing for playing time at the position as well. The Bengals also drafted cornerback Josh Newton in the fifth round of this year's draft, and he'll be aiming to crack the rotation.
Overall, depth at the cornerback position should be a strength for Cincinnati in 2024. The Bengals also upgraded the safety position this offseason by signing Geno Stone and Vonn Bell in free agency, so the secondary as a whole projects to be a solid, deep unit.