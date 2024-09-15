Bengals cornerback gets torched after talking trash about Xavier Worthy
If you're going to talk the talk, you also have to walk the walk, and unfortunately for Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, he was unable to do that during Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Prior to the showdown with the Chiefs, Taylor-Britt raised some eyebrows by talking trash about Chiefs rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, who turned heads by scoring two touchdowns in his professional debut last weekend. Taylor-Britt wasn't impressed though, and basically implied that speed is Worthy's only skill.
"Speed. That's about it," Taylor-Britt said of Worthy. "He can run straight. Run jet sweeps and just run straight. He can't do too much else, so that's about it. I feel like if you put your hands on him, he's only a 100-some pounds, so if you put hands on him, you're gonna stop his speed, so basically get your hands on him."
Cam Taylor-Britt got burned by Rashee Rice
It was a pretty blunt assessment from Taylor-Britt, who probably provided the Chiefs with some bulletin board material -- and put a bullseye on his own back -- with his words. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take the Chiefs long too long to test Taylor-Britt's ability to defend speed, and he failed the test.
Early in the second quarter of the contest, Chiefs second-year receiver Rashee Rice blew by Taylor-Britt down the sideline and caught a beautiful touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Taylor-Britt did his best to try to deflect the pass after he got beat, but his efforts were to no avail. Check out the play below:
Some Chiefs fans might call it karma. Others would argue that it was simply two really good football players in Mahomes and Rice making a great play. Either way, the optics were tough, as many people on social media were quick to point out.
Even though it wasn't Worthy who made the play, the Chiefs collectively found a way to make Taylor-Britt regret his trash talk. But at the end of the day, it was just one play in a long season, so it's not something for Taylor-Britt to dwell on. Cornerbacks get beat sometimes. It happens. That's why having a short memory is a key tool for professional athletes.
Taylor-Britt quickly got some revenge
It didn't take long for Taylor-Britt to bounce back either, as he pulled down an impressive interception at the end of the third quarter while defending Worthy.
Now that's how you back up trash talk, Cam.