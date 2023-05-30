Bengals could finish rebuilding offensive line by signing Dalton Risner
Surprisingly, Dalton Risner is still available in free agency. The Cincinnati Bengals should look to add him and complete the rebuild of their offensive line.
Last offseason, the Bengals signed Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, and La'el Collins to man center, right guard, and right tackle respectively. This offseason, they swung for the fences and added Orlando Brown Jr. to play left tackle while Jonah Williams will move to the right side of the o-line.
That leaves the left guard spot as the only position that could truly use an upgrade. Cordell Volson was fine during his rookie season, especially for a fourth-round pick, but there is room for improvement. He finished the season with an overall PFF grade of 51.6, so again, there's room for improvement, especially when you consider that Risner finished with an overall PFF grade of 61.1 and a 72.6 pass-blocking grade.
Should the Bengals sign Dalton Risner?
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report listed the 10 best free agents still on the market and put Risner at No. 5 on the list. He listed the Bengals as a potential landing spot for the former Broncos guard.
"Last season, Cincinnati leaned on rookie fourth-round pick Cordell Volson and got mixed results at left guard. Volson showed some flashes but was responsible for five penalties and five sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus."- Kristopher Knox
While Volson had a decent year for a fourth-round rookie, if the Bengals want to go all in and make their offensive line as good as possible, Risner should be on their radar. He was originally projected to earn a four-year deal worth $33 million and $20 million guaranteed according to PFF but the longer he sits unsigned, the lower the contract could potentially be.
Some fans might not like the idea of replacing Volson but Risner would not only be an upgrade but a darn good one. Joe Burrow might be able to write autobiographies when he drops back to pass with how much time he'd have to throw the ball.