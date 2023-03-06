Bengals could form a Superteam in 2023 with these 6 free agents
The Cincinnati Bengals already have a solid football team assembled but just imagine if they could sign anyone they wanted. How much better could this team be?
There's a reason why the salary cap exists and it's essentially so that the rich teams can't get richer when it comes to talent. The Bengals have done a nice job building up their roster but what about the positions where they could use some more help? What if they added the best available free agents to those positions?
That'd make the Bengals a Superteam entering the fourth year of Joe Burrow's career and it'd definitely put them in the driver's seat to win the Super Bowl.
Let's look at six free agents who would make the Bengals an absolute force. Again, I'm well aware that the team probably won't sign these players but if they did, the team would be the best in the league by far.
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
One of the more realistic names on this list that could end up in Cincinnati is Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a former fourth-round pick out of Florida by the Saints. After three years in New Orleans, Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Eagles and hauled in a career-high six interceptions.
Gardner-Johnson posted a 65.2 overall PFF grade with a 65.9 coverage grade. With the Bengals losing Jessie Bates and maybe Vonn Bell as well, the need for a top-notch safety is a big one. Gardner-Johnson would fit in well with this team though, plus he'd continue the tradition of Cincinnati signing former Saints players and them thriving in the stripes.