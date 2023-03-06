Bengals could form a Superteam in 2023 with these 6 free agents
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner is set to be released by the Rams as the Super Bowl LVI champs are looking to cut back on cap space. Wagner wants to win and now he'll have a chance to sign elsewhere and ring chase. There might not be a better place to ring chase than in Cincinnati where the Bengals will be amongst the teams favored to win a title in 2023.
Wagner might be entering his age 33 season in 2023 but you wouldn't know it when looking at his numbers. He finished the 2022 season with an overall grade of 90.7, a run-defense grade of 91.1, a pass-rush grade of 79.6, and a coverage grade of 77.9. Simply put -- The guy still has plenty left in the tank.
If the Bengals can't keep Germaine Pratt in free agency, why not bring Wagner in? He wouldn't be cheap by any means but he's an elite linebacker and could be the difference between the team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and having to wait another year.
Javon Hargrave
Yeah, now we're definitely in the wishful thinking department, as Javon Hargrave is going to be one of the most expensive free agents this spring. He's projected to earn a massive three-year deal worth $55 million according to PFF and while he'll deserve that paycheck, Cincinnati has other needs to fill and that contract wouldn't allow them to do so.
If the Bengals did add Hargrave, he'd help them with their pass-rushing woes from the 2022 season. He had 11 sacks this past year and was a major force in the Eagles getting to the Super Bowl. He's entering his age 30 season but showed no signs of slowing down so just imagine the kind of havoc he'd wreck on offenses if he were a part of Lou Anarumo's defense.