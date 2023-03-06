Bengals could form a Superteam in 2023 with these 6 free agents
Orlando Brown Jr. and Mike McGlinchey
I looped these two together because they both play on the offensive line and would fill the two remaining weak spots on the Bengals' starting o-line. Again, I'm well aware that signing both of these players won't happen but this isn't an article discussing the realistic free-agent moves, we're here to talk about a potential Bengals Superteam.
Brown is going to command a massive contract in 2023 but there's still a chance that the Chiefs might franchise tag him for a second straight season. If that happens, KC will control if Brown stays in town or plays elsewhere (unless he sits out and doesn't play, which never happens). If Brown were to join the Bengals, he'd be a much better left tackle option over Jonah Williams, that much is true.
McGlinchey is a more realistic signing option for Cincinnati but he'll be expensive too. Right tackle is a position that the Bengals will likely be more open to adding to, as they can get out of La'el Collins' contract (not so much the case with Williams' deal).
These two guys joining the Bengals would give Joe Burrow the protection he needs moving forward.