Bengals could form a Superteam in 2023 with these 6 free agents
Saquon Barkley
Okay, this will never happen but let's pretend there's a chance that it could for a minute. With the Bengals potentially moving on from Joe Mixon this offseason, they'll need another RB1 for the 2023 season and beyond.
The run game wasn't a strength in 2022 as it had been in previous years and that needs to change moving forward. Saquon Barkley could change that sentiment in Cincinnati.
The Bengals aren't going to spend the dough it'd take to sign Barkley but if they did, he'd give them a surefire RB1. He rushed for over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 and had over 300 yards receiving as well. Aside from the 2020 season where he only started two games, Barkley has started double-digit games in every season.
Again, I'm aware that the majority of these players have no chance ending up in Cincinnati but if they did, the Bengals would be an even more terrifying team.