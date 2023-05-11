Bengals DB depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Cincinnati Bengals were dealt a tough blow this offseason when both of their starting safeties departed in free agency. Jessie Bates joined the Falcons and Vonn Bell joined the Panthers, meaning that the Bengals had to think fast when replacing these two.
Dax Hill was drafted in the first round of last year's draft and will fill one of the starting slots. Nick Scott was signed in free agency and he'll be the other starting safety.
What about the cornerback position though?
Well, the Bengals opted not to re-sign Eli Apple. This is also the final year of Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton's contracts so the Bengals made sure to cover their bases. They drafted DJ Turner in the second round of this year's draft to replace Awuzie and signed Sidney Jones IV as a depth piece.
So what will the defensive backs depth chart look like?
Starters
- LCB: Chidobe Awuzie
- SS: Dax Hill
- FS: Nick Scott
- RCB: Cam Taylor-Britt
- NB: Mike Hilton
This feels pretty straightforward. Unless Awuzie isn't recovered from his injury that he sustained halfway through the 2022 season, he'll be the starting LCB. Taylor-Britt is coming off of a promising rookie campaign and fans hope he continue to flourish under Lou Anarumo in year 2. Hilton is also a no-brainer to start.
At safety, Hill and Scott will be the starters unless something unforeseen happens.