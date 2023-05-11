Bengals DB depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
Backups
- LCB: DJ Turner
- SS: Jordan Battle
- FS: Michael Thomas
- RCB: Sidney Jones IV
- NB: Jalen Davis
The Bengals have ensured that they have a solid group of backups in case of injuries. Turner and Battle join the team as rookie draft picks (Turner in round 2, Battle in round 3) and should see playing time right from the jump.
Thomas has been a nice special teams player during his time in Cincinnati but should be capable of stepping up and playing in games if need be. Jones was signed in free agency this offseason and provides a nice veteran presence for this mostly young group of players.
Davis re-signed with the team in the offseason and he impressed when he had to step onto the field and play meaningful snaps in 2022.
The good news with the Bengals secondary too is that a lot of these players can play both corner and safety. That comes in handy when injuries start to pile up because guys can be moved around more.