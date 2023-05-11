Bengals DB depth chart predictions after 2023 NFL Draft
The Rest
There are three other cornerbacks on the Bengals roster. The most known of the three is Allan George, who played limited snaps for Cincinnati in 2022 and looked okay. He was an undrafted rookie last year and no one expected him to do much of anything for the team so it was a nice surprise when he did get to show what he could do.
The other two corners on the roster are DJ Ivey and Marvell Tell III. Ivey was drafted in the seventh round of this year's draft and Tell joined the team last September as a member of their practice squad.
The other three safeties on the roster are Tycen Anderson, Larry Brooks III, and Yusuf Corker. Anderson was a fifth-round pick in last year's draft but Bengals fans haven't gotten to see him in action yet. Brooks was signed as a UDFA this year out of Tulane and Corker spent last year on the Bengals practice squad.
The secondary is a pretty stacked group for Cincinnati to the point that even if they suffer injuries, they should be in good shape moving forward.